In a scripture-quoting article in this paper on June 18, Charlotte Coyle called all readers to a “time for national repentance.” The Good Lord knows yours truly, being prone to much and frequent miscues, knows about — and needs — oft repentance. I figure it one of those things we can’t overdo.
Harkening to the article in question, I am on board with Ms. Coyle about the organized church dropping the unity ball. You name it, church folks have fought about it, while all the time totally losing sight of their ethereal purpose. Doesn’t mean church folks don’t occasionally try to get heavenly — one preacher said to his congregation: “We’re gonna have peace if we have to fight for it” — just seems the church is mostly made up of sinners, not saints, and that keeps getting in the way.
Unfortunately, after rightly pointing out believers’ divisions, Ms. Coyle then ventures off into a litany of perceived progressive societal ills for which she sees us all as genetically guilty. At the top her list is white blindness (ergo white privilege), summed up by her statement, “We know good and well we white folks have crafted a hierarchy of human value instead of creating a society and an economy based on equity.” To that conclusion, I say, in a word: hogwash!
Is there racial injustice? You bet; and sometimes much and barbaric. But I reject wholeheartedly Ms. Coyle’s wholesale assignment of guilt to all whites for crafting a “hierarchy of human value.”
Seems to me Ms. Coyle is giving no credit at all for any racial progress made over the last 50 years. Believe me, as one who’s lived through it; things are much, much better today than 50 years ago. Example: A few days ago, necessity demanded yours truly deliver a family member to the emergency room at Baylor Heart Hospital, Plano. Upon arrival, four highly skilled medical people quickly went into action at the mention of chest pain and past heart attack. All, including the emergency doctor, were dark skinned and of differing gender — one being African-American — with no white person on the team at all. Sometimes we get so caught up in searching for societal demons we miss the angels among us.
Further, past experience has brought me opportunity to work under the direct supervision of two African-Americans, one male, one female. Apparently, these high-achievers — this white guy’s bosses — were never told that “never in America’s history” has the ideal that all men are created equal “been a lived reality,” as Ms. Coyle wrote.
Finally, in true progressive form, Ms. Coyle calls on taxpayers to repent for spending money toward national defense rather than toward social programs. Fact is, folks, Pearl Harbors and 9/11s do happen. The primary function of government is to defend and protect, not nurture and coddle. Interesting that thousands of immigrants see America as a land of opportunity worth risking life to enter, while some of her own citizens see her as a “charade” (Ms. Coyle’s description).
Since yours is a repentance list for misdeeds against the “most vulnerable” among us, Ms. Coyle, let’s add to your list national repentance for the deaths of 600,000 totally vulnerable unborn each year. Sounds fair to me. What say ye?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.