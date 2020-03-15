Kermit Ward, you have nothing on this reporter.
Commenting Friday after all schools in The Paris News coverage area announced schools would extend Spring Break for another week because of COVID-19, the outspoken Clarksville ISD school superintendent said he has never experienced anything like the situation we find ourselves in today.
Sir, in my 76 years, I’ve never seen anything like it either. According to my friend, historian Skipper Steely, there’s been no epidemic to compare COVID-19 with since a 1918 flu pandemic killed close to a million people in the United states and more than 260 in Paris.
In an article Steely wrote 20 years ago, he quoted Paris High School’s yearbook: “The 1918 football season was indeed very short, due chiefly to the influenza epidemic.”
“In fact,” Steely added, “the Wildcats managed to play only one game, losing to Cooper 40-0 on October. 4, a few weeks after the maps of the Spanish flu epidemic reached northeast Texas.”
Folks it can happen.
Hopefully the advances in modern medicine about how diseases spread and efforts by local, state and national officials to stop the spread by limiting public gatherings and disseminating information about prevention will have a positive effect.
It is good to know local officials are now taking steps to thwart the spread of the coronavirus.
Representatives from all county school districts, Paris Junior College and Trinity Christian Academy met at noon Friday to assess the current situation, making a decision to extend Spring Break. The group plans to meet again mid-week to re-assess. Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said Friday that city officials are working on a city-wide directive, which will go into effect in the next few days. Paris Regional Medical Center has launched a COVID-19 page on its website at www.ParisRegionalMedical.com dedicated to developments on the virus.
Late Friday, state Rep. Gary VanDeaver participated in a conference call with Gov. Greg Abbot and other top government officials before the governor declared Texas in a state of emergency and stepped up efforts to provide testing for the virus.
“I am pleased that our local government officials are monitoring this ever changing situation and are taking necessary steps to keep everyone as safe and well as possible,” VanDeaver said after the conference call. “I appreciate everyone being engaged about the presence of the virus in our state, and taking to heart the recommendation of our public health and safety officials to appropriately respond if someone is stricken with the virus.”
There are no reported cases in Lamar and surrounding cases to date. Although the virus has negligible effects in the majority of cases, COVID-19 is often deadly among the elderly population and those with respiratory problems and immune deficiencies. For this reason, it is imperative everyone take precautions to help prevent the spread of any respiratory virus by following the recommendations of the Department of State Health Services, which include the following.
Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.
If no soap and water area available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, nobs and other places touched often.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Continue to follow The Paris News in our printed edition, online and on social media for news about this pandemic.
Stay healthy, and wash, wash, wash those hands.
