Martin Luther King once pointed out that “budgets are moral documents” because they represent the priorities of a country. I find it telling that America spends less than 5% ($31.5 billion) as much on preparation for health care disasters as it does on preparation for war ($714 billion).
Preparation to combat the silent killers of viral and bacterial pathogens should not be a budgetary afterthought in a world as highly connected as ours, when billions of people travel freely across oceans and continents. Pathogens do not respect borders or walls. All that is required to spread a new disease from one country to another is an unsuspecting, asymptomatic passenger returning from a business trip or vacation to introduce that disease to hundreds on an airplane or thousands on a cruise ship.
Shouldn’t we be just as concerned about an invasion from a silent, stealthy killer in the form of a disease as we are an invasion by a foreign power? Shouldn’t we be as prepared to respond effectively to a disease that is, God forbid, intentionally introduced as we are for the threat of missiles? Shouldn’t we stockpile critical supplies and equipment the way we stockpile bombs and tanks? We destroy out of date weapon systems and replace them with newer versions. Why not do the same with critical medical supplies?
Yet President Donald Trump proposed to cut Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding by nearly half before reversing course amid criticism.
So, what is needed besides funding adequate to stockpile necessary supplies sufficient for most pandemics? We need coordinated leadership that relies on doctors and scientists, not politicians. We need good working relationships with our allies and even our adversaries who will be facing the same challenges. We need real leadership on the world stage that is respected and trusted. We should remember that the rest of the world pays attention to what is done and said in America, and that for over seven decades America was the respected leader of the free world. A coordinated international response could forestall panic.
It was clear in December to epidemiologists that China couldn’t contain Covid-19, so we should have been preparing not to ban travel, but to be able to test travelers for the virus at their point of origin and impose quarantines if necessary. Testing early would have allowed doctors to follow up with those who came in contact with infected people and restrict their ability to infect others. It would also allow identification of growing clusters so that resources could be focused there. Absent an adequate testing regimen, disciplined sheltering in place is the best alternative to prevent the spread.
Ultimately, until and unless an effective vaccine is developed in the next 12 to 18 months, we will be dealing with rolling disease epicenters that could have been avoided with adequate preparation.
