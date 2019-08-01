Once again the venerable Gary O’Connor, local sage and chair of the local Democrat faction, has come forth with his version of facts and opinions on the GOP, the Mueller Report and President Donald Trump.
He manages to misstate facts associated with the report and Mueller’s testimony before the Senate committee. Then continue on a rant against Republican office holders supporting our president. In addition, he resorts to the ongoing left wing socialist pattern of name calling when there are no actual facts to support their position or platform.
It is a known fact that for an extended time numerous countries have attempted to mettle in our elections, just as Barack Obama attempted to influence the elections in Israel. In addition, it was on Obama’s watch the Russian intrusion tool place, not Trump’s.
As Attorney General William Barr has stated repeatedly, there were no criminal activities committed by the president. The second portion of the Mueller report was confirmed as horse-hockey produced by partisan hacks posing as government attorneys by a vast number of legal experts and had no legal basis or standing.
If Mr. O’Connor happens to stump his toe and be charged with a criminal act and then down the road the DA puts out a written report that states there was insufficient evidence to charge, but he could not exonerate Mr. O’Connor of the charge, I wonder how this would set with him.
Bill Collins
Paris
