If someone had high blood pressure, how would they know? How would they know if they’re prediabetic? Or if their thyroid was malfunctioning? There’s only way to know for certain — they’d get tested.
Testing is a basic part of health care. It’s how doctors determine if someone has the flu or a cold. It’s how they would know if someone has or has had Covid-19.
Just four weeks ago, Paris officials were gung ho about providing Covid-19 antibody testing to the public at large. City Council approved a $510,000 test kit purchase. Worried about spending that much, city officials later bartered that down to a minimum order of 5,000 tests at a cost of $125,000. The city received an initial shipment of 1,500 tests and conducted a test run of drive-thru testing at Justiss Elementary School.
Then there was an outbreak discovered at Paris Healthcare Center. The number of Covid-19 cases in Paris instantly went from seven to more than 50. With the Paris-Lamar County Health District turning its attention to testing staff and residents there, the city’s drive-thru testing was put on hold.
Now, Paris Mayor Steve Clifford has canceled the delivery of the remaining 3,500 test kits and called off public testing altogether. The mayor said swab tests showed positive virus results, but those tested with antibody tests came back negative with no early IgM antibodies.
“The tests will be good later on for people who want to know if they have had the disease and have developed IgG antibodies, which may or may not offer immunity,” Clifford said.
Except the tests would be good now for people who think they may have had the virus weeks ago. Not too long ago, hundreds of Lamar County residents were self-quarantining at the health district’s request after presenting with some symptoms, but not enough to qualify for one of the extremely limited number of tests.
In discussing antibody testing on his Facebook page, Dr. A.J. Hashmi hits the nail on the head, saying: “To add further Covid antibody testing is very beneficial information for tracking the progression of disease in our community.”
Antibody testing was never meant to diagnose people, but it would go a long, long way toward quelling a lot of anxiety in the community and answering a lot of questions. There’s a value in that, which should be considered should there be more talks of drive-thru testing.
Klark Byrd
