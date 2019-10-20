On June 12, the speaker of the Texas House, Dennis Bonnen, held a meeting with Republican House Caucus Chair Dennis Burrows and Michael Sullivan CEO of Empower Texans, an organization that focuses on fiscal conservatism through lower taxes and spending restraint.
On July 25, Sullivan published an article describing Bonnen’s request for the Empower Texans group to target both Democrat and Republican House members in upcoming primary elections. The next day Bonnen emailed the House Republicans and denied Sullivan’s claims. On July 31, Sullivan disclosed he taped the meeting and had audio evidence of the request to target selected House members in exchange for Sullivan’s reporters having access to the house floor during the legislative sessions.
This resulted in the House General Investigating and Ethic Committee, chaired by a Republican, requesting the Texas Rangers to investigate the meeting. Four days after that, Burrows resigned as GOP Caucus chair.
In September, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for Sullivan to release the audio of the meeting. Also, the State Republican Executive Committee, the delegate elected group overseeing the Texas Republican Party, passed a resolution 59-to-1 demanding truth and full transparency in the investigation.
Former Speaker Joe Straus was very unpopular among conservative Republicans. Speaker Bonnen appears to be outdoing Straus in garnering distrust among Republicans. He appointed liberal Democrats as chairs of key House committees, where they were able to kill Republican legislative agenda items on abortion, first and second amendment rights and voter integrity.
Over 20 SREC members have already signed a letter demanding Bonnen replace the current Democrat Speaker Pro Tempore, who he appointed, with a Republican and then resign as speaker. The SREC encourages a higher standard of what is ethical, over a lower standard of what may be legal.
