When I was a child living here on the outskirts of Paris, I was a victim of trafficking. For years, I have tried to bury it and pretend it never happened. Trauma does that to us sometimes.
Consequently, as I got older I learned that in my situation, I couldn’t have possibly been the only victim.
With that in mind, I went to Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and told them my story. They listened and they care. So many of us who are abused don’t believe that. That is why I’m writing.
Please, if you have ever been abused by anyone, anywhere, (I was sexually abused in a church by my Bible class teacher), please come forward. What they tell you isn’t true, you are worth it and they will help you.
LaDonna McIntire
Paris
