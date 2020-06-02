The killing of George Floyd has sparked a worldwide call to action.
There have been protests from Berlin to London to Iran to stop police brutality. I was genuinely shocked that so many countries were willing to march and protest in our country’s name. I started to cry. It was beautiful to see that many people care about a place that is so far away from them.
In this country, there have been marches in every major city. Although a lot have led to looting and rioting, the peaceful protests were what caused a huge impact on me and the world.
In Denver, hundreds of people laid with their heads on the ground and hands behind their backs chanting “I can’t breathe,” for nine minutes.
In San Francisco, hundreds of people put their hands up and kneeled in front of police officers.
In Charlottesville, South Carolina, there was a man who kneeled with his fellow protesters and spoke about how he wants to be friends with police and to stop the violence while crying. Sadly, that man was immediately arrested after giving that speech, which is something else happening on a regular basis.
The funny part is, there have been GoFundMe’s set up to help bail out people arrested for protesting.
Celebrities have made generous donations to those campaigns, including Chrissy Teigan, Seth Rogan and Steve Carell. Some celebrities have even been arrested along with protesters like Cole Sprouse.
All of these events have been made known to the world due to social media and news organizations who are documenting the progression of these protests.
However, journalists’ jobs are made more difficult and dangerous when violence is directed at them.
The first instance of this was when a CNN reporter was arrested on live television. The CNN headquarters was later targeted by rioters who destroyed the lobby in Atlanta, Georgia.
A Fox News correspondent was forcibly removed from a location by a mob who also damaged his camera. A local news anchor was pelted with rubber bullets by police officers while filming live. A photojournalist was made to lay down on the ground before being pepper sprayed by police.
Even though this violence is horrifying, journalists are still making an effort to document this pivotal moment in history along with everyday citizen journalists who post updates on social media. This movement hasn’t been stopped by the violence and continues to grow and spread. It will be interesting and terrifying to see what the future has in store.
