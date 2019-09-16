A Texas Tribune article reprinted in The Paris News reported the U.S. Census Bureau community survey indicated the percent of uninsured Texas residents increased to 17.7% of the population over the past year. The article suggested this increase is due primarily to Texas not expanding its Medicaid program.
The Kaiser Family Foundation reported Texas provides Medicaid coverage to 4.4 million residents at a cost of $38.2 billion taxpayer dollars per year.
If Texas expands its Medicaid program, an additional 1.4 million residents would be eligible and the cost of the program would increase by an additional $12 billion dollars per year.
While 17.7% of Texas residents may not have health insurance, that doesn’t mean they don’t have health care. The Emergency Medical Treatment & Active Labor Act, passed in 1986, requires hospitals to provide emergency treatment to anyone presenting to the emergency room with a potential loss of life or limb threatening injury or illness, regardless of their ability to pay.
All Texas counties are required to pay a minimum of 8% of their tax revenues to fund the Texas County Indigent Healthcare Program, which provides a variety of primary health care services to those not eligible for Medicaid. Also, there are a total of 545 health clinics that receive federal grants, state subsidies, or are operated by nonprofit organizations and provide services that are either free or at a reduced rate.
Many have chosen not to purchase health insurance but directly bear the financial burden of their health care cost, just as many homeowners choose not to buy homeowners insurance.
Health insurance does not equal health care. Many who don’t qualify for Medicaid or indigent health programs have insurance but can’t afford their deductibles and copays. How care is paid for is the challenge, not access to care.
