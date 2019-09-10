As human nature has it, we like to complain but sometimes forget to compliment.
I want to thank The Paris News for the recent changes that are taking place. It’s nice to read articles that refer to religious convictions and the benefits of a relationship with Jesus. I like the variety of writers and love that you are including articles written by local students.
Klark’s personal stories are refreshing, and although I am well past the age of experiencing family life with young children, I still enjoy reading about them.
The back page on Friday is something to which I look forward. Articles by Dr. Myers Hurt, Dr. Jay Carpenter and others are always interesting. While I don’t always understand Dr. Jack Brown’s articles, I always read them because they seem to be on the cutting edge of science.
Keep up the good work, PN.
Linda Christian
Paris
