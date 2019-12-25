Merry Christmas, everyone. I hope you are having a wonderful holiday, full of laughter and hugs and warm-hearted giving and receiving. I also hope you are not being driven crazy by the screaming hyper-active children in the house. Hey, the weather is actually pretty nice out there; send those young’uns out to the yard for a while.
Christmas is a pretty quiet affair for yours truly these days. I get to sleep in, usually, on Christmas and a peaceful day all to myself is often the best of all presents.
I do not miss the hustle and bustle of making the rounds of the various households that once occupied my yule-tide, trying to cram at least a few minutes of visitation with relatives I might not even see for months at a time outside of the holidays. I do love my family, I do; I just do not love the hassle that holiday house-hopping entails.
I do not miss the effort and the mess of decorating for the holidays, the bother of trying to find a way to make room for things like a tree and strings of lights and stockings, all of which will all have to be put away in just a few days, anyway.
If I were of a mind to go all out and decorate for Christmas, I am afraid I would be one of those people who just leaves all that stuff in place year-round.
My Memaw would put up a tree three days before Christmas and take the thing down late on Christmas Day, grumbling all the time it was up about all the work it took to get up. She also used to say that cooking holiday meals was more effort than it was worth; I can remember her saying many times that Christmas dinner always tasted better on the day after Christmas, when she hadn’t had to work so hard to get it on the table.
If Thanksgiving was turkey and dressing and all of the traditional side dishes and desserts, Christmas dinner at Memaw’s house was more run of the mill. There was always a lot of food, it just wasn’t “holiday” food, she’d say. She cooked whatever took her fancy, a roast or fried chicken or pork chops, smothered in gravy. Her Christmas dinner was just plain food, but it was all delicious.
Her concessions to holiday cooking came, instead, in the form of sweets, lots of sweets.
Each Christmas, Memaw made a coconut cake from scratch, a splendid white cake, three layers tall, with fresh coconut — cracked out of the shell with a hammer and grated on an old-fashioned hand-cranked grinder that got dragged out of the cupboard for the occasion — and covered with a fluffy white icing that she never made at any other time of the year. It was a rare treat.
She made homemade candy for Christmas, as well — usually. I do remember a year she decided the available supply of pecans was just too poor and too expensive and refused to buy any of the nuts and, boy, did the family miss it that year.
Her candy was a kind of vanilla fudge that dried with an almost chalky consistency but melted in your mouth. She would spend hours coloring the batches with food coloring, rolling them into balls and dipping them in chocolate, or flattening them slightly and crowning them with a whole pecan half. My dad just could not get enough of the stuff.
Memaw made cakes and pies almost on a daily basis — there was always a cake pan or a pie pan on the kitchen table or in the icebox — so an egg custard pie or a chess pie or a chocolate meringue pie usually made the menu for Christmas dinner, too.
These days, I do not eat sweets, as a rule, but my memories of those sweet Christmases have stayed with me all these years, and I usually honor those memories on the holidays with really small servings of whatever homemade chocolate desserts — made with real sugar — are available.
