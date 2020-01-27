It feels surreal to live in a world without Kobe Bryant so soon after he retired from the NBA in 2016. And yet, that’s a world we now live in.
Bryant entered the NBA in 1996, and it didn’t take long for Bryant to make an impact on the game. In his second year in the league, he was so electric that he was selected to the Western Conference All Star team despite not being a starter for the Lakers. Iconic moments came often for the superstar, and I wanted to recall a few of my personal favorite accomplishments of the Black Mamba.
When many people think of Bryant’s on-court accomplishments, the first thing they think of is his 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, and for good reason. Bryant was unconscious in the game, scoring in every way imaginable; driving to the basket for posterizing dunks, nailing three pointers with ease, drawing fouls and knocking down free throws — he seemed like he couldn’t miss.
And when all was said and done, Bryant had recorded the second highest single-game scoring performance in NBA history, behind only the great Wilt Chamberlain.
Though his 81-point game is rightfully revered as one of the greatest offensive performances ever displayed by a basketball player, Bryant had an equally impressive game the year prior. In 2005, Bryant scored 62 points against the Dallas Mavericks. What makes this performance truly incredible, however, is the fact he did it in just three quarters. Over the span of 32 minutes, Bryant knocked down 18 of 31 field goal attempts, 22 of 25 free throws, and reached 62 points while only knocking down four three pointers.
The game remains one of the highest single-game point totals ever, despite the fact that he rested on the bench for the entirety of the final quarter. Had he played, there’s no telling how much he could have scored.
Bryant was a champion many times over with the Los Angeles Lakers, but never did he shoulder more of the load on a championship run than in 2010. Throughout the entire series, Bryant carried the team on his back. Throughout the series, most of Bryant’s teammates underperformed, including lackluster performances by center Andrew Bynum and aging point guard Derek Fisher.
Despite his teammates’ struggles, Bryant refused to lose. For the series, he average close to 30 points per game, and even excelled at many things not typically considered responsibilities of a shooting guard. He spent much of the series facilitating the offense at point guard, and averaged 8 rebounds per game through the series as well, including a team-high 15 boards in the decisive game 7.
Despite all Bryant’s accomplishments on the court, though, he meant more to the sport than any of that. Bryant helped define the culture of basketball and the city of Los Angeles, and was truly larger than life. In retirement, it seemed like he would become an ambassador for the game, in much the same way that fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson has.
In the few short years since he left the league, Bryant had launched a successful ESPN show where he analyzed game footage, and won an Oscar for a short film he helped create titled “Dear Basketball.”
Bryant still had so much to give the world, and his impact after his playing career looked just as promising as his career on the hardwood.
Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
