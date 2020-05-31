Sheriff Scott Cass knows who to put in charge when he wants things in tip top shape at the Lamar County Jail.
A woman, of course.
Eleven years ago, Sherry Jacobs began her law enforcement career with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher. Today she is in charge of the 196-bed detention facility.
“That didn’t work out so good,” Jacobs said about being a dispatcher. “I am a hands-on person who likes to take charge of a situation, and I was just not good at giving instructions over the phone. I admire our dispatchers because it’s a stressful job.”
After a year as dispatcher, Jacobs moved to the jail as a detention officer. She soon made corporal, then became a detention sergeant and took over as kitchen manager for a couple of years before becoming lieutenant, where she spent about five years as second in command.
“Sherry has so much energy and enthusiasm, and she treats the jail just like her home,” said former jail administrator Mike Hines, who retired last October. “I came up as a street deputy and she was invaluable in catching me up on what went on in the jail. Sherry wants everyone to grow and do better, which is a great characteristic of a leader.”
Hardy credited his former lieutenant with understanding that a good jail is a secure jail, a fair jail and a consistent jail. Inmates should be treated with respect and compassion by detention officers who are firm and consistent.
Lt. Lorie Hardy, with the department for the past four years, is second in command. A former bank employee for about eight years, Hardy said she applied for a jailer position on a whim. That was four years ago.
“They say it takes about two weeks to figure out if you are going to love it or hate it,” Hardy said. “Within those two weeks, I just loved it. There is never a dull moment, and it’s a very rewarding job because you often see former inmates in public who have changed their lives around. They look healthy, have their families back, and it just makes me happy.”
About Sherry, the lieutenant said she is “funny, sarcastic and always has a way to lift everybody’s spirits no matter what is coming down. She brings out the best in people, including the inmates. I am very fortunate to have gotten to team up with her.”
In a letter presented to Jacobs when she was promoted to captain a couple weeks ago, Cass wrote: “Captain Jacobs has an outstanding work ethic and shares a passion in professional standards. She strives for the utmost professionalism in jail operations and certification. Her dedication and commitment to operating the Lamar County Jail in continuous professional standards is evident in her daily leadership and oversight of the 196-bed facility. Captain Jacobs’ passion is jail operations, and it is most evident with the continuous jail certifications the jail receives from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Congratulations Capt. Jacobs on your promotion in rank, and thank you for your service to our community.
