I had the chance to tour the capitol building in Austin over the weekend. I took one of the free 30-minute tours, led by a friendly elderly gentleman named Rick, who, with gentle Texas drawl, led us through the sprawling complex of council chambers, offices and courtrooms. As we stopped in the representatives’ chamber, neat rows of 18th century oak desks faced a screen overhead which still read, “Welcome to the Texas House of Representatives, Speaker Dennis Bonnen.” Amused, I did what any other person would do: I pulled out my cellphone and took a picture.
Bonnen’s fall from grace has been a topic of conversation amongst political analysts, government officials and, of course, the media. Back in July, Bonnen and Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, were recorded offering House media floor passes to an activist and listing 10 Republican House members they wanted to replace — the activist, in turn, leaked the audio. Bonnen hemmed and hawed his way through summer, but when the full recording went public last month, he lost his support in the House and announced he was leaving.
Hence, the ironic photo.
Despite Bonnen receiving a lot of attention from state news, it would seem his foot-in-mouth move has made little difference to the everyday voter. The latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll showed 68% of registered voters in Texas knew “a little” or “nothing at all” about the controversy that forced Bonnen to save face in a job he’s had less than a year.
“Most didn’t know much about Bonnen before, and this indiscreet political scheming didn’t have any direct effect on most of them,” Texas Tribune noted.
I can hardly point fingers. When I was a college student in North Carolina, I couldn’t have told you who our House Speaker was, much less the political history and intrigue surrounding key figures in our state government. I was busy! I had exams! I was a line cook at Chili’s and had 10 Southwest Salads to make!
Like I wrote last week on voting informed, I think the big picture takeaway is that while your everyday Joe might not follow all the ins and outs of elected officials, that’s actually a normal thing, not something particularly shameworthy. As someone who is interested in politics and works in news, I would, of course, urge people to stay informed and follow the news as much as you can; but if you don’t have the time for a deep dive, go for the essentials. If you don’t know all the details, at least know why you should care about big stories at the appropriate time, like election season, which is also where reporters’ jobs should come in.
In a perfect world, we would all have time to sit down and peruse the Wall Street Journal every morning while sipping a hot cup of coffee in a tranquil setting. But for many, that’s not an option. My hot take? Participate, but there’s no need to obsess. The key thing is, when it’s time, to know what you stand for and what your options are. Election season, I’m looking at you.
