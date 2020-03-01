Gosh, it’s hard to know where to start or what to celebrate this week. There was a successful tree giveaway and e-cycling event hosted by Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine, a heartening NAACP banquet celebrating Paris and its people, scholarship fundraising for Chisum students through the hilariously fun donkey basketball, fundraising tens of thousands of dollars for the Lamar County Human Resources Council, which operates Meals on Wheels, a Lamar County crime rate decrease reported by the sheriff’s office, Paris High School junior Christopher Hutson earning his Eagle rank in the Boys Scouts, Paris Junior College students Rachael Gray and Zack Norris being named Mr. and Miss PJC, and so much more. Thumbs up to all this good news and the good people who made it happen.
Thumbs up as well to Prairiland coach Steve Weddle being named the school district’s new athletic director. It’s apparant from the response on the story that Weddle is a beloved coach in the same school district from which he graduated. Another sign that it was his time to serve as athletic director — when the school began the hiring process to find former athletic director Greg Mouser’s successor, Weddle said he was encouraged to apply in large part by a number of his players and other students. Congratulations, Coach Weddle.
Thumbs up as well to the Association of Lamar County Republicans for its unity event Thursday. Former Louisiana Sen. Elbert Guillory said he enjoyed his time in Paris, and he called his reception and discussion with residents “heartwarming.” There are too many imaginary divisions, and taking on the monumental task of knocking a few walls down isn’t easy.
And let’s wrap it up with a thumbs down to the hysteria and fake news surrounding the new coronavirus, COVID-19. No, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t recommend men to shave their beard to prevent infection, nor will garlic cure it. Chlorine dioxide, which is used as a bleach, should not be ingested to wipe the virus out, and surgical masks won’t protect people who aren’t sick. COVID-19 is a cousin to the flu, and though it can be deadly, far more people are recovering from it than have died from it.
Klark Byrd
