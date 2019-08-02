Many people who dislike President Donald Trump think he is racist, while those who like him claim he isn’t. They contend he gets angry, and his tirades are against white people as well as minorities.
Jerome London, in his article in Thought Catalog, April 23, 2019, titled “Why Do People. Hate Trump? Here are the 20 top reasons,” contends the reasons people hate Trump are “also the same exact reason other people love him.” Evidently, Trump knows his base will be happy if he goes on tirades and harangues minorities, so he has recently been haranguing minorities more.
London claims people who love Trump think he is “‘working class’ just because he has a foul mouth,” and “at a time when wealthy inequality is reaching record heights, they elected a man who is only going to make the gap between rich and poor wider.” London contends “What’s most tragic is that a lot of working-class people have invested hope in a man who has never been poor,” and “probably considers them all losers and suckers.”
Blanca Quilantan and David Cohan contend that when Trump “tells four American congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again.” (Trump tells Demo congresswomen: Go back where you came from,” Politico, July 14, 2019)
Trump is the most incompetent president we have ever elected. If he is elected again, conditions in the country will only get worse.
Edward Harris
Quitman
