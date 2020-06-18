So far, this year has been a wild ride.
I think the entire country can relate to that statement, no matter where you fall on the political spectrum. It started with wildfires in Australia and now our entire country is roiled in protests — for a very good reason — and a pandemic.
But at least there are people out there learning a new skill or taking up a soothing hobby. And at least we have animal videos.
Anytime I have a serious column, I like to follow it up with something a little — or a lot — lighter. But, there’s not a whole lot out there right now, except a lot of animal videos.
I keep going to the baby elephant gifs section of reddit.com for something funny and sweet. Or the wholesome memes section of that website, which helps. I can also focus on what’s coming up next.
My friend, Crissy, who I’ve mentioned here before, worships Wonder Woman, and we loved seeing the first movie together in theaters. Now, we’re planning — if they’re open — to go watch together the second one, “Wonder Woman 1984.” If they just have a digital release, well then, we’ll just have to crash on her couch, popcorn in hand, to watch it together.
I’m also looking forward to summer down time. That period when it’s too hot to go outside, too hot to do something inside and so I just nap. If you had told me when I was five that some day I would love naptime, I would have looked at you like you were crazy. Naptime was that uncomfortable thing in kindergarten where we had that thin, rolled-up mat that smelled like the classroom — some weird combination of craft supplies and packed lunches — that I could never get comfortable on. It was also known as “lay there for half an hour staring at the ceiling while the teacher works on something in the corner.”
I’m looking forward to new recipes I can cook. Of course, I’m always looking forward to that. Last week I found a great recipe for green macaroni and cheese, using spinach and green onion, and I love it. I made up a batch, froze it and ate the last portion yesterday for lunch. Now, I’m looking forward to a new cookie recipe a friend forwarded me on Facebook and to make apple “honey,” which is a syrup made from apple juice as a vegan replacement for honey. I’ll never turn vegan, but I wanted to try the recipe anyway, just to see what it tastes like. This friend is like an offshoot of Martha Stewart. All of her posts are beautiful visuals of the food she’s making at home.
There’s always something to look forward to. What are you hoping to see soon?
