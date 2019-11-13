Maybe the kids who go to Harvard aren’t as smart as they like to think they are.
Fox News on Tuesday reported that Harvard’s student government voted Sunday to support an illegal immigration advocacy group’s petition to condemn the daily campus newspaper after it reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment in response to a September protest.
The school’s paper, The Crimson, “has come under attack for covering Act on a Dream’s ‘Abolish ICE’ protest in September. The Undergraduate Council, the university’s student government, argued that The Crimson’s actions caused ‘fear and feelings of unsafety’ among students on campus,” Fox News reported.
The petition, available on Change.org, strongly condemns The Crimson for seeking comment from both parties involved in a story it is covering — a fundamental journalistic value. “The Crimson relies on the trust of student organizations to accurately and effectively report on events happening on campus. They have violated that trust,” states the petition, which has garnered 952 signatures by this morning.
The Crimson’s president, Kristine Guillaume, defended the paper, saying its policy of allowing all subjects of a story to have the chance to comment “demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that the individuals and institutions we write about have an opportunity to respond to criticisms in order to ensure a fair and unbiased story.”
The Crimson even took the additional step of writing a “Note to Readers” stating it did not provide the names or immigration statuses of individuals at the protest in its request for comment to ICE.
There’s no denying the sensitive nature of discussing America’s current immigration policy and enforcement. Some people are fired up about it. Others fear it. But it’s a topic that affects millions of people, and it’s one that newspapers, like this one, would be remiss if they failed to provide coverage.
If anything should strike “fear and feelings of unsafety” among Harvard students, it’s their petition against The Crimson. It’s an unconscionable attack on a basic journalistic principle that ensures objectivity, impartiality and fairness. And those who sign it should remember: What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If The Crimson were to silence ICE, what is there to stop another publication from silencing the same population the petition states it stands for?
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.