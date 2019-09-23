Over the weekend, I got caught up on “The Good Place” — one of my current favorite TV shows — when I binged the third season, which was recently uploaded to Netflix. The show is one of the funniest on air right now, consistently making me laugh out loud. It’s also maybe the smartest, cleverest show I’ve ever seen.
When the show starts, it’s about a woman named Eleanor Shellstrop, who through some heavenly clerical error ended up in heaven (or as the show calls it, the Good Place) instead of another, far more deserving woman by the same name. She must then work to better herself, to trick the other denizens of the Good Place into believing she belongs.
A lesser show would commit to this premise for its entire run, but “The Good Place” is not a lesser show. At the end of the first season, it is revealed that Eleanor and her three compatriots, who are all hilariously dissimilar from one another, have been in the Bad Place all along, tortured by being manipulated into situations that play on each of their greatest fears and insecurities. And that’s where the show really picks up.
And underneath this exterior, each episode is a crash course in moral philosophy in disguise.
Many episodes begin (or contain a scene near the beginning) with ethics professor Chidi Anegonye, one of the four main characters, explaining a moral philosopher or conundrum to his friends and students. Some hijinks will begin, interrupting the lesson, but then the characters go out and learn in practice the lesson Chidi was trying to teach through theory.
One such episode opens with the gang learning about the famed trolley problem, a standard conundrum in any introductory ethics or philosophy class. Over the course of the episode, though, the characters are faced with their own interminable trolley problem, as they must ultimately choose between working torturously under the thumb of a demon, or doing nothing and facing a potentially worse outcome. They ultimately decide to pull the proverbial lever in their personal trolley problem.
In another episode, the audience is sneakily taught about the differences between the philosophies of free will versus determinism, as two characters grapple with whether they naturally fell in love or whether they were pushed into the relationship.
In another, Chidi (whose key character flaw is his extreme indecision) comes to terms with the fact that while the ethics of Immanuel Kant and his categorical imperatives might be well and good on paper, the idea that there are intrinsic rules we must follow regardless of desires doesn’t work so well in practice.
In addition to sneakily teaching the viewer some difficult lessons in ethics and philosophy, the show has a lot more going for it. The jokes and running gags are consistently brilliant, the performance of each actor is impeccable and the pacing is managed perfectly. But ultimately, it is the way the show serves as a metatextual crash course in ethics and philosophy that truly sets it apart from all its peers today.
