Good afternoon, Paris!
Good morning is probably more appropriate, given the view outside my window, but we publish later in the day. There’s a special charm and beauty to the pre-dawn and sunrise hours. This last week we’ve been blessed with a variety of temperatures and a few grey mornings, but on the whole, the week has been notable for bright morning skies and warmish days not yet burdened with Northeast Texas summertime heat.
It’s probably not entirely wise for security purposes, but after the miasma of 30 days of coronavirus lockdown, it has been refreshing to leave the windows wide open all night. True, at least one day we had to run the wind-jammer in the afternoon and evening, it is still novel and rare enough not to be tiresome.
Texas on the whole is starting to poke its collective head out the self-quarantine door now, too. Although some restrictions still apply, and some of those are still onerous enough to stop some businesses from opening up again, the recovery process has started. Sadly, the same period has also seen the first losses of life in the Paris area to Covid-19.
As was predictable (and as of this morning), all three casualties were among the most vulnerable. I hate it, but the reality is, by this time tomorrow, the odds are that number will climb. That tragedy is now upon us, and there ain’t a durn thing we can do about it save make every personal effort to see it isn’t repeated. Unless you’ve been living in a very deep hole indeed, you know the drill by now, so I won’t detail it here.
That being said, the week has witnessed both the tragedy of loss of life and the rising ire of citizens who keenly feel the erosion of freedom and the abusive boot-print of officials who have carried their use of power beyond that which is right and seemly. Multiple states are seeing not only protests, but civil disobedience. Unfortunately, one of the more egregious examples is right here in our own ever-freedom-lovin’ North Texas.
A Dallas business owner finally hit her tolerance point last week and jumped the gun, reopening her business before the local Duke-lettes deigned to decree it permissible. In return for her efforts to keep her business alive and her family fed, she is now cooling her heels in a jail cell. She was whisked away yesterday and will remain in the dungeon for the debased and wicked for the next six nights and days. She also now has the added burden of coughing up $7,000 in spoils and treasure to a set of judges — one making decrees, the other punishing miscreant scofflaws — both of whom seem highly susceptible to plain old fashioned fits of pique.
On the national scene, several state governors and big city mayors are proving to be made of the same kind of malodorous stuff. Smack in the face of data which refuses to support it, at least two blatantly snugged down the screws of arbitrary power. Then they waited until there were protesters at their doors to come out of the palace, stand in contempt of their own constituents and announce further restrictions. The optics were not good. It stank of doubling-down in what can only be described as a temper tantrum.
Seems like you can sort of expect that kind of behavior in places like California, but it was a rude surprise to see it fester up here in the Lone Star State. Here’s hoping the folks in Dallas County have long memories.
One can only hope the inevitable second surge of infections — which is unavoidable — doesn’t become the excuse for further bad behavior of those who have come to mistake duty for license.
From the recovery compound here at The Paper Radio, it seems to me we’ve got enough on our plates trying to recover from all this aftermath without adding self-important, goose-stepping, power-hungry chuckleheads to the equation. But that’s just one guy’s opinion, and rumor has it this is still a free country, so you are absolutely welcome to one (or more) of your own.
