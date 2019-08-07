The Paris News has printed an article by one of their reporters that is factually incorrect, the first three paragraphs are misleading.
1. I’m an activist and Republican, and taxes raised without an explanation are not acceptable.
2. The article said I asked where Lamar County Appraisal District received the authority to raise appraisal values by 8%. I did not. I requested through the Texas Public Information Act, and I quote, “the documentation reflecting that the LCAD is 40% less than what the State is recommending be collected.” I have a dated, stamped copy of the request.
3. There were many more than 400 people who complained. And I did not appear before the Appraisal Review Board as stated in the article.
As an aside, the power to tax comes from our voters through their elected officials. The Lamar County Appraisal District officials are not elected.
While there are a number of explanations in the article, and I expect some are accurate as well, the method explaining the way market values are arrived at escapes me.
There is an underlying threat throughout the article that implies that we must obey or our schools will be underfunded by the State of Texas.
This raising of property taxes flies in the face of what Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Legislature and our own representative, Gary VanDeaver, is saying.
And I still don’t know who in the Comptroller’s Office said 40%, 15%, 8% or 2%, and the reason behind the numbers.
Bill Strathern
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.