Klark Byrd’s editorial “Calls for justice should involve all” (June 30) has several mistakes.
A protest is either peaceful or not.
peace·ful
Learn to pronounce
adjective
free from disturbance; tranquil.
“everything was so quiet and peaceful in the early morning”
not involving war or violence.
Illegally blocking a street, where someone that is legally driving their vehicle, so that the protestor can force his/her opinion on you is not peaceful. It is not lawful. In fact, it is illegal and at the least the police should have ticketed those breaking the law. You shouldn’t have your car damaged at an almost peaceful protest.
The protest was illegal as they had no permit. There was nothing “right” about an illegal protest.
Donald Kennison
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.