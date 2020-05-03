The Paris News is an award-winning newspaper. It feels good to say that, and it feels good to have our work recognized by industry peers as being among the best in the state for a newspaper of our size. It feels even better knowing that work is going out to hundreds of new and returning subscribers who’ve joined us this past year, as well as to the thousands who have been with us through the years.
Of course, I’m talking about the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Headliners Excellence in Journalism Contest, our biggest competition of the year. The Paris News falls into Class 1A, the largest class in the competition. The work we submit goes up against 39 other Texas newspapers from across the state.
Last year, The Paris News picked up nine awards including one first place for Tommy Culkin’s Comment and Criticism piece on “Bojack Horseman.” This year, the newspaper received more than double the number of total awards, of which eight were first places. Add these awards to those the newspaper earned in Texas Press Association and North and East Texas Press Association competitions this year, and the work we produced in 2019 has received 35 awards.
Why do we feel these awards are important? For starters, they’re one heck of a morale booster. Journalism can be a hair-pulling, nail-biting, keyboard-facerolling job at times as we wait for sources to call us back as deadline approaches, or as we double-check that a government entity has followed the state’s open meetings laws, or as we make sure all information in a story is attributed to a source on the record. And then there’s the soul-crushing typos.
The journalism we do at community newspapers is a labor of love. We do what we do because we want the community to celebrate what it likes and to change what it doesn’t. And what these awards do is inspire us to do better, to be better. They challenge us to look at what we’ve covered, and to ask ourselves how it could have been better for our readers. And they give us examples to look to so we can continue to produce some of our best work.
Speaking of best work, I want to congratulate Mary Madewell for her first place recognition in the Community Service category, and I want to thank the Starks family for letting us tell their story. Madewell was notified by a Starks family friend that the state was threatening to take their disabled son if they didn’t get running water to their home. The only problem was the family had been using well water until their pump broke, and there were no county water lines running to their neighborhood. It took only weeks for the community to raise the funds and donate some labor to get those pipes in the ground, and that family today has running water.
I also congratulate Tommy on his first place win for his series of stories about the challenges of poverty here at home, as well as longtime film columnist Toni Clem and photographer Tony Corso for their top three showings in their respective categories.
And thank you to you, our community. It’s your stories we’re sharing, your questions we’re tracking down answers to — there is no community newspaper without the community. I’m excited about the work we’ve done, and I’m excited about the work we’ve yet to do. Thank you for reading, and thank you for helping us become one of the best newspapers in Texas.
