EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of a two-part commentary. See Sunday’s edition for part one.
1993 saw the passage of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act named after White House press secretary James Brady, who was permanently disabled from an injury suffered during an attempt to assassinate President Ronald Reagan. It was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The law, which amends the Gun Control Act, requires that background checks be completed before a gun is purchased from a licensed dealer, manufacturer or importer. It established the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which is maintained by the FBI.
Tucked into the sweeping and controversial Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, signed by President Clinton in 1994, is the subsection titled Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act. This is known as the assault weapons ban — a temporary prohibition in effect from September 1994 to September 2004. Multiple attempts to renew the ban have failed.
In 2003, the Tiahrt Amendment, proposed by Todd Tiahrt, R-Kansas, prohibited the ATF from publicly releasing data showing where criminals purchased their firearms and stipulated that only law enforcement officers or prosecutors could access such information.
In 2005, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act was signed by President George W. Bush to prevent gun manufacturers from being named in federal or state civil suits by those who were victims of crimes involving guns made by that company.
In 2008, District of Columbia v. Heller essentially changed a nearly 70-year precedent set by Miller in 1939. While the Miller ruling focused on the “well regulated militia” portion of the Second Amendment (known as the “collective rights theory” and referring to a state’s right to defend itself), Heller focused on the “individual right” to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia.
Heller challenged the constitutionality of a 32-year-old handgun ban in Washington, D.C., and found, “The handgun ban and the trigger-lock requirement (as applied to self-defense) violate the Second Amendment.”
It did not however nullify other gun control provisions. “The Court’s opinion should not be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms,” the ruling states.
In 2010, McDonald v. City of Chicago was huge 5-to-4 win for proponents of Second Amendment rights. Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion, together with Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurrence, makes it clear that the Second Amendment applies to states and municipalities as vigorously as it applies against the federal government. This is the first case in more than 40 years to address the issue of whether the Bill of Rights is incorporated against the states. Protections of the Bill of Rights have been selectively incorporated by way of the Fourteenth Amendment’s due process to prevent state infringement of basic liberties.
I would like to add, these new “Red Flag Laws” if passed as written without due process provisions will be the next big hit on your Second Amendment rights, be very aware.
Saw Joe Biden on a news program say, if he is elected president, he is taking all assault weapons. He need go no further than the ATF for a list of all legally owned “true assault weapons” in this country. The progressive left has been programming the public to believe “military-style firearms” are assault weapons; they are not.
Another media-driven misconception is that the “AR” in AR-15 stands for assault rifle; it does not. AR references “ArmaLite Rifle” Corp. design of the rifle in 1956, sold to Colt in 1959. The Colt patent expired in 1977 at which time other companies started manufacturing the rifle. The AR-15 by design is semi-automatic, one trigger pull, one shot, like many deer rifles and shotguns. Whereas the M16, or M4 military version, is a select-fire “true” assault rifle, full-automatic, three-round burst or single shot. Now it is the most popular firearm, I guess in the world, along with the Russian designed AK-47, designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov in 1947, which is also available in semi-auto civilian version.
To legally acquire a real assault firearm, one must pass an extensive background check, be fingerprinted, pay a one-time $200.00 tax stamp fee, pay for the firearm (average $10,000), and wait up to 12 months before receiving the firearm and start wasting ammunition.
Thanks to fine Democrats like Mr. Bob Bush and Mr. Gary O’Connor, I’ve written what I’ve needed to write for some time. I also recommend re-reading Mr. Paper Radio guy, Dan Beard’s article “Don’t pitch the baby out with the bath water” published in The Paris News on Aug. 7. I have never met him, but I agree with his article completely.
