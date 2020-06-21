It seems that the City Council of Paris has been given the authority to negate the First Amendment rights of one of their members for posting a comment defending his country on social media and demanding his resignation for it. Mr. (Benny) Plata is the only Latino on the council. If he were black, it would be called racism by BLM!
And now there may be another case of censorship in the works from the PEDC board.
It seems Mr. (AJ) Hashmi might be censored for speaking to the “press” about information of concern to many Parisians — jobs.
Wonder who will be next? Possibly fired for criticizing BLM, as many in our “free” country have been recently.
Without the First Amendment, we will be Mr. Orwell’s “1984.” Sorry to say, it looks like that is where we are headed — rapidly.
Marge Ross
Paris
