As the year winds down, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are optimistic about wrapping up spending bills while avoiding a government shutdown before Christmas — a welcome sign of solidarity in the face of other divisive issues (impeachment, anyone?).
Among the spending bills are allocations for the National Institutes of Health and whether to mandate federal spending on gun violence research. Funding for the Department of Energy and other agencies is also on the table, nearing approval with few bumps along the road.
In the midst of all the uproar about partisan agendas and impeachment, I’d like to highlight the cooperation that is moving bills forward in Congress. This movement might fly under the radar, but it’s worth commending when all the headlines show Washington going down in flames. Bipartisan cooperation is a great thing, and it’s rare when Congress can rally without conflict these days.
This legislation is a rarity. A Christmas miracle, if you will.
Obstacles do remain. Congressional leaders are still tossing around funding for the border wall and discussing the president’s ability to move cash around for the U.S.-Mexico barrier. White House officials have warned he might refuse to sign other spending measures until the border wall is secured. Leaders and staff on the 12 spending subcommittees in both chambers have worked all week to adjust their fiscal measures before sending problems up the chain of command, Politico reports.
House Democrats have refused to provide any additional funding for a border barrier, while Senate Republicans have asked for $5 billion. But Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, the chairwoman of the House Homeland Security spending panel, suggested to reporters that could change based on what Democrats get in return.
House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey said she’s optimistic about fully funding the government before Christmas break. The House could start voting on bills as soon as next week, but lawmakers might need next week to keep working on decisive issues.
All of this to say, it’s encouraging to see some work across the aisle and reaching beyond party lines. That’s something we don’t see enough of in the news these days. I know my news values, and one of those is conflict. But I’d also like to see more positive legislation get highlighted every once and awhile.
While challenges do remain — as they always will — it’s good to see other measures get passed. All while avoiding a government shutdown. Will wonders never cease?
