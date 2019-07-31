I hate a drip. To be more exact, I hate the sound of a drip.
There are few things in this world that can tip me over into a fit of rage faster than the sound of a dripping faucet. I hate the sound of that tiny drop of water as it plinks into a sink or into a pool of water. Once I am aware of that wretched sound, I cannot rest until I locate it and stop it.
Often that just means giving the tap a tiny bit of a twist to completely close off the flow of water and keep those pesky drops from falling and torturing me. Sometimes it means muffling the sound of the drop — putting a cloth or a sponge under the faucet so it won’t plink when it hits, or positioning something else at just the right angle so the drop slides the rest of the way down rather than banging straight on whatever it is it is hitting.
Sometimes it’s as simple as closing a door to that room, and then promising myself to call a plumber as soon as is humanly possible to get the wretched thing fixed.
The worst thing is when you are forced to put up with the problem and can find no effective way to make it stop. For example, when you enter a room that you must enter just about every day, and once inside, you discover that the tap is dripping — again. You know it’s not the tap’s fault; the thing doesn’t drip at all, most of the time, but it will drip and it does drip whenever whoever was last using the sink just did not close the tap all the way.
Sheesh!
I have never understood why some people just do not pay attention to things like turning taps off all the way. How does someone go through life so unaware of themselves and their surroundings? I bet these are the same kind of people who walk through a crowded store having an intensely personal conversation at the tops of their voices with someone on the other end of a cellphone.
There’s also the issue of the water wasted by a dripping faucet. Internet sources tell us an average drip measures 1/4 of a milliliter. One gallon is 15,140 drips. If you have two dripping faucets in your house and they drip about 5 drips a minute, about 347 gallons of water go down the drain each year. That is something to think about in these days of global warming with thousands and thousands of people in Dallas looking to us here in northeast Texas for water to keep their lawns green.
There are other kinds of noises that can make me crazy. I cannot stand listening to people eat, especially strangers. The sounds a human being can — and all too often do — make when they are eating drive me crazy. I have been known to walk away from a table rather than listen to the grinds and clicks and slurps and smacks coming from some people.
I also despise those who mindlessly hum or whistle or tap their nails against a hard surface. I cannot stand to listen to someone who whistles when they breathe, and I cringe when people stomp by wearing shoes that strike the ground with a sharp sound. (Strangely, I have no problems with tap dancers or other percussion-type dancing, but I do have problems with those who wear flip flops anywhere but the beach or wear backless shoes that slap the ground with each step.)
Someone told me I have misophonia, a little studied and poorly understood condition defined by an aversion to certain sounds. Maybe that’s true, but that person was a very loud eater, prone to crunching dry cereal and ice as she worked, so I tried not to listen to her all that often.
