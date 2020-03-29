Life can throw us some pretty good knocks sometimes, and you either roll with the punches or get beat up.
Right now, there’s a mess of punches coming our way as the nation attempts to stymie the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Sometimes it gets to be too much, and that’s when I’ve just got to laugh. And I’m sure you could use a break from the news too, so this week I’m sharing some conversations with and between my kids because, as we all know, kids say the darnedest things.
Here’s one from January between my 5-year-old, Annalise, and my 7-year-old, Charlie, while sitting and waiting for my wife, Krystle, at the doctor’s office:
Annalise: “Dad, I have a boyfriend.”
Me: “And who is your boyfriend?”
Annalise: “Ivan.”
Me: “Hmm.”
Charlie: “No, he’s just your friend.”
Annalise: “No, he said ‘I’m your boyfriend.’”
Charlie: “Well, you gotta be 18 or 12 to get a boyfriend.”
And one from December in which Annalise is telling me about her future family:
Me: “How many kids are you going to have?”
Annalise: “As many as come out. Yeah, maybe 50.”
Me: “You’re going to have 50 kids?”
Annalise: “Yeah! And then I’ll move and I’ll take my kids with me.”
Here’s one from November, and I don’t remember how it started but I remember Krystle laughing awful hard at it:
Charlie: “Sister, you’re American.”
Annalise: “No I’m not.”
Charlie: “Yes you are. We’re all Americans.”
Annalise: “I’m just going to ignore everything.”
Me: “That makes you even more American.”
For whatever reason, my kids have this belief that I’m 100 years old. It’s really been a theme of conversations since they realized 100 was a number. So here’s a short conversation from my birthday in September while I was driving them to school.
Annalise: “How old are you now, Dad?”
Me: “I’m 39.”
Annalise: “That’s almost 100.”
Me: -_-
Charlie: “No, Sister. He’s 39, not 99.”
In July, we took the kids to their dental appointments, all three of them. In the waiting room, they read some books at a little table. Willow, our 3-year-old, was beside Annalise when Annalise looked back at Krystle:
Annalise: “Mom, I love you.”
Krystle: “I love you, too.”
Willow, looking Krystle right in the eyes: “Mom, I love Dad.”
Speaking of Willow, in January she brought me her stuffed kitty that has a big heart snuggled against a little heart on its chest.
Willow, pointing at the big heart: “This is you.” Then pointing at the little heart: “And this is me.”
Me: “Awwww, my sweet little Bean.”
Krystle: “And where am I?”
Willow searches over the cat, then points to the blotch by the whiskers.
Krystle, laughing: “So, Daddy and you are hearts and I’m a blotch?”
Willow nods matter of factly.
Krystle: “You were supposed to be mine. You switched sides.”
