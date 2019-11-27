In my determined and continued use of the TV remote in my downtime, I have come upon something I consider alarming — advertisements that glorify children who are picky eaters.
You’ve seen them, they are all over the channels at all times of the day and night, ads that tout products as being things parents of picky eaters should rely on to get their kids to eat when nothing else will. The ads show kids acting out when presented with “yucky” food. They make faces and pretend to gag, throwing out unlikely justifications for their refusals or running around screaming “no” at the tops of their voices, or crying and flinging themselves to the floor, before the parents oh-so-happily place a bowl of what the kids want in front of them and everybody, cheerful and smiling, digs in.
Sheesh...
For some kids, picky eating is nothing more than a phase, but for others, refusal to eat certain foods, even entire food groups, can be a serious issue, and should never be used as a ploy to get consumers to buy certain processed food products.
I once knew a woman whose kid, a picky eater, was not thriving. He was underweight, she said and was often constipated to the point he was in pain and had to be subjected to various laxatives and enemas, which all too often offered no results or relief. She eventually made a trip to the doctor who told her the kid, who was about 5 years old as I recall, would have to have a procedure done in the hospital to unblock his bowels. In the course of the examination, the doctor asked her about the boy’s diet and she admitted he was a picky eater, and refused to eat anything but boiled hot dogs, which she had been feeding him three times a day for months. She was more than a little perturbed, she said, at the doctor’s negative reaction to this, and did not understand what the problem was.
A child who refuses to eat, or will not eat the kind of balanced diet every child needs to grow up healthy and strong, should not be used as an advertising tool. These kids need help, not enablers.
Kids who are picky eaters get that way for a wide variety of reasons, from poor parental guidance about their meal selection to transitory, peer- or family-driven issues of taste and choice that can change overnight, to very real physiological issues of food allergies or digestive intolerances or problems with the actual physical act of eating from chewing all the way to elimination. Refusing to eat could be a behavioral problem, from a power play or a testing of parental limits or a psychological/neurological problem, like autism or OCD or depression or anxieties too numerous to list.
Don’t just feed your picky eaters what they want to eat. Kids need more than mac and cheese or chicken nuggets. They need a range of nutrients, not just proteins and starches, but the vitamins and minerals and the fiber — there is no fiber in a hot dog, none — and the carbs that come from those fruits and vegetables they keep turning their noses up at.
Simply keeping peace at the dinner table could mean a lifetime of real life-altering issues for your kids.
Go see a doctor, get your kid examined for medical issues, then get busy fixing them or learning to live with them. If there are no physical reasons for picky eating, then look further, dig deeper, seek help from a psychologist or a counselor who can help uncover the problems and help your child understand the reasons why he does it.
Do it now before it’s too late.
Do not let advertisers tell you how best to raise your children, how to best nourish them or how to help them live their best lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.