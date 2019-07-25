Depending on which state you decide to set up shop, you could face a patchwork of rules and regulations.
In Texas, opening a business is in Brazoria County is largely the same as doing so in El Paso, the main difference being the food options. But in recent years, a few cities in the state have taken it upon themselves to change that.
A group of business groups, including the Associated Builders and Contractors of South Texas, which also has a Brazoria County chapter, is suing San Antonio alleging a violation of the state minimum wage act, according to the Texas Tribune. The coalition of businesses that also includes restaurants and manufacturers claims the ordinance unduly requires businesses go above the minimum pay rate required by the state.
The policy, which was scheduled to go into effect Aug. 1 before the lawsuit, would have extended paid sick leave to employees of private businesses for illnesses, injuries, stalking, abuse, sexual assault and other issues requiring medical care.
For employers with up to 15 employees, the law would require a baseline of 48 hours of annual paid sick leave per employee. If the business had 16 or more employees, it would have required 64 hours annually per employee. This would include businesses whose employees work at least 80 hours per year.
While the employer could require verification to ensure the request for time off was legitimate, they could not require an employee to explain the nature of the circumstance for the request.
If that all seems confusing, imagine being a small business owner trying to operate in the nation’s seventh-largest city. The ordinance would place a burden on already established businesses, while putting them at a disadvantage to nearby competitors operating outside city limits.
If that seems like a lot to process, that’s likely because it is. Employers would also have to provide written notification of paid sick time available to employees each month.
Even for businesses neighboring the city, this could be a concern.
San Antonio is a fast-growing city with a reputation for swallowing up municipalities surrounding it, boosting its control in the region. The city annexed nearby areas in order to extend its zoning and development standards, maximizing returns on infrastructure and growing its tax base, according to the city’s website.
When an employee agrees to work for a company, they are reaching an understanding of terms under which they are to earn a living, including whether they can earn paid time off. In this case, San Antonio is inserting itself into the conversation.
“For other people, they may move their business across state lines,” Gov. Greg Abbott told an audience of the National Federation of Independent Business, according to the Austin-American Statesman. “We don’t want businesses moving out of the state. We want businesses moving into the state of Texas.”
The governor has previously railed against what he describes as a patchwork of regulations on businesses that could drive companies away from Texas. He has a point, and this requirement the city is placing on businesses is just one more example.
It is not the place of local governments to dictate rules to businesses that do not affect workplace safety or acceptable conditions. Mandating private employers provide workers paid time off exceeds that responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.