I read with interest and some amusement the Our Opinion column of Sunday’s The Paris News regarding government hoodwinking of the public. The column covers the U.S. government’s two decades of playing fast and loose with the facts about our war in Afghanistan, through both Democrat and Republican administrations. I ask “What’s new about that?”
I call your attention to the Pentagon Papers as recent historical evidence. Those secret papers were whistle blown by one Daniel Ellsberg and laid out some of the things we were misled on about our war in Vietnam. So, I say what’s new about government deceiving the citizens? By way of reference, I was personally involved in that conflict.
You must consider that all governmental agencies, local to federal, are composed of people. People don’t like to admit to mistakes even when caught. I give you former FBI Director James Comey’s current admissions. So what do they do when a problem appears to reflect badly on them? One method is to hide it by classifying the information. Another is to deny the reports or to put a definition spin on the reports. Or to put it another way is to say it depends on what your definition of “is” is, ala President Bill Clinton. The moral here is to never explicitly trust any governmental agency. Always look at what is said with a very skeptical view.
As regards the war in Afghanistan, as in all of the conflicts the United States has been involved in, our soldiers have not failed. They have as always carried on in the finest traditions of the U.S. armed forces. Instead, they have been committed to a war without the possibility of winning because politicians were hesitant to adhere to three basic principles of war.
First, they were committed without full national backing. Unlike our entering World Wars I and II when only one vote in Congress was against our involvement, our political parties and thus the nation were not fully committed to this endeavor.
Second, without the full backing, it was not rational for us to commit our young soldiers to war halfway around the world and expend our national treasury.
Third, we did not use every instrument of war available to us. Read what you will into that but failing to use every weapon we possess prolonged this war and cost us the lives of 2,400 of our best and brightest. History points out the saving of lives by using every weapon at your disposal to end the fight quickly.
The U.S. military estimated 1 million U.S. casualties could be expected in an invasion of the Japanese home islands. Two special bombs reduced our invasion casualties to almost zero. Lesson should have been learned.
By the way, those three principles of war were not first articulated by me and are not new. Read “On War” by Carl von Clausewitz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.