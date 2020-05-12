How far are you willing to go to get back to something akin to normal?
That’s a question American workers may soon ask themselves as the government continues to retreat from the business sector amid the coronavirus pandemic. Why? Because business owners will want to protect themselves, their companies and the livelihoods of their employees should an employee contract Covid-19. One way they can do that is to track employees through technology.
In mid-April, we mentioned Google and Apple plan to add software to phones to make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track people who may have been infected with Covid-19. We asked in a poll if you would allow the government to track your health status as is being done in China, and the answer was a resounding no.
That was the right answer — the U.S. government cannot force people to use such apps. “Companies, on the other hand, can require employees to do so,” NPR’s Shannon Bond reported Friday.
Bond was reporting on accounting and consulting firm PwC’s use of an in-house developed app “that tracks how close employees get to each other by noting their smartphones’ Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals.” The company uses the data to alert employees whose phones have come in close contact with an employee who reports testing positive for Covid-19. A company official said it only monitors people on company property.
Do you trust your employer enough to give them access to your location?
Whether we like it — or know it — American companies have employees under unprecedented levels of surveillance. Long ago, employers could only tell when you clocked in or out, and they could only see what was captured on security cameras. But just as technology helped unshackle office workers from their cubicles, it granted companies new ways to keep tabs on employees.
Log into your work email on a computer or smartphone and your employer will know geographically where you are based on the IP address. Drive a company car, and a GPS locator can tell your employer exactly which route you took and where you stopped. Logged into your work account on your personal phone? Administrators can silently install and remove apps, and they can monitor network activity and location information.
It is legal — as we said last Tuesday, businesses have powers the government doesn’t. Your rights are protected only from government infringement. There are no laws against employer tracking of employees. And unless there’s a contract with the employer or you’re part of a union, Texans can be fired at any time for any legal reason, including off-the-clock activities. An illegal reason would be race, sex, age, nationality, religion, disability or in retaliation for whistleblowing.
This is America, though, and here you are free to cut ties with any company whose policies and actions you don’t agree with.
Expect to make concessions to keep business doors open until there’s a vaccine for Covid-19. And expect no backpedaling of those concessions afterwards.
Klark Byrd
