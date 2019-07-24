A family situation took me out of town last week. In fact, it took me all the way out of the state, through the corner of another and into a neighboring land. Each has its own distinctive characteristics.
Over the years, we’ve lived in all three at one time or another. The route is familiar, too. We’ve been over it often enough sometimes I think the turn signals come on automatically at the appropriate fuel stops. A hazard of the repetition is after awhile you get to know the people manning the motels and fuel stops along the way. Even with job churn and employee turnover, it isn’t unusual to see smiles and waves of recognition, especially in the smaller towns.
There is always a certain amount of change, of course. Nothing stays the same all the time. But torn up roads, new building construction and a random scattering of real estate signage are predictable in volume if not location. Growth ebbs and flows.
You may expect growth or shifts in social trends, too. A few years back everywhere you looked, counterspace and shelf room at businesses and cafes alike was festooned with a cacophony of various colored fidget spinners. Personally, I think the durn things caused a heck of a lot more stress than they ever relieved. But that kind of stuff is predictable, too. Specific items change but fad cycles don’t. They fit in a group containing pet rocks, mood rings and Rubik’s cubes.
Over the last few years, we’ve noticed another change, though, and the change is striking. Last summer it was pretty evident while we were on vacation, but nothing like last week.
No matter how much users like to believe they can “maintain,” habitual drug use leaves an identifiable look on its victims. Some develop it earlier than others, and it has its own spectrum of degree, but sooner or later continued use carves itself indelibly into the visage of the user. It used to be a fairly rare observance outside of certain areas and neighborhoods, but in Colorado, it is now shockingly common. The correlation is predictably inevitable, but the more “green cross” dispensaries fester up in communities, the more you see that haunted look. You also see other responses: bars on residential windows, wariness in pedestrians and downtown businesses, patrons and employees, and blatantly destroyed lives crouching in corners and begging on the streets.
Beyond the human wreckage panhandling on the intersection corners and medians, the most evident definition of the problem is posted at the doors and windows of almost every business. With rare exceptions, each was posted with signs and notices declaring the premises to be “Drug Free Zones.” Border towns in neighboring states carry that stain as well. Obviously the problem spills over.
The reality is, denial notwithstanding, visage, attitude and smell are easily detectable, and it doesn’t do your sense of confidence in your fellow drivers much good when you commonly detect all three in mountain highway rest stops and pull-outs. I’m not real comfortable driving in Colorado anymore. Simple observation connects affected drivers with their cars, and their driving technique — or lack thereof. Driving while under the influence of any drug, be it pot or alcohol, is by definition impaired judgment. They are not “maintaining.” They’re just lucky — until they’re not. But when their luck runs out, yours might, too.
I’ve recently heard a lot of callers on talk radio insisting the only way to keep Texas “red” is for “conservatives” to immediately assist in the legalization of marijuana. And there is a lot of recent controversy about difficult enforcement due to laboratory testing methods which cannot distinguish between hemp and pot. I just can’t get behind that. Nor anything like it.
Those who argue in favor tend to severely cherry-pick their quoted sources, studies and only quote agenda-desirable results. I’ve had those conversations. And in each case, proponents find some excuse or another not to do any serious investigation and interviews with law enforcement, judges, doctors, emergency first responders and social workers. Especially in places like Trinidad or Pueblo, Colorado. Among those folks — by default — bad habits, personal greed and lack of discipline and foresight, stand as presumed justification that another state should become yet another Haight Ashbury of fly-over country.
Personally, I think that comes pretty close to being as selfish, short sighted and immature as it gets. Simple logic and observation can predict it’s an easy way to have your neighborhoods start looking like a carbon copy of Seattle, San Francisco or Los Angeles. From what I hear, that’s already becoming an issue in parts of San Antonio and Dallas.
I used to entertain a dream of buying a place up in the high country. An up-country escape when the temperatures in Paris ping off triple digits. But not so much now. Recent changes in laws and the evaporation of any true adult social consciousness in favor of whatever it is that has taken its place have rendered it a place you might want to visit, but I really wouldn’t want to live there.
From the neighborhood weed rehab center here at The Paper Radio, is that really the sort of trouble we want to invite into Texas?
