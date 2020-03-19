Public health is an issue that should not be politicized, yet the Trump administration has done its best to misinform the nation about the severity of COVID-19 both in terms of the number of people infected and the severity of the risk.
We should have learned from China that attempting to deny the threat doesn’t diminish it. President Donald Trump attempted to follow the Chinese playbook by minimizing the threat, but clearly that didn’t work for China. Among his demonstrably false claims are that the virus has been contained in the U.S., that testing is available to anyone who wants it, that it’s OK for people to go to work if they’re sick, that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu and that a vaccine would be “coming soon.” In fact, the virus is at least 10 times more deadly than the flu. The transmission rate is at least twice as high. Yet, Trump claims that the mainstream news media coverage is a hoax and a part of a political conspiracy to destroy his administration. Even Fox News’s Tucker Carlson pointed out that, “But staying calm is not the same as remaining complacent. It does not mean assuring people that everything will be fine. We don’t know that. Instead, it’s better to tell the truth. That is always the surest sign of strength.”
A country’s ability to withstand any pandemic depends on a variety of resources that can mitigate the severity, but America falls short in many areas. First and foremost is health insurance coverage so that people who are sick can get the care they need. Second is a combination of safety net programs so that people who are sick can survive financially if unable to work, including paid sick leave. At a time when over half of our population is one paycheck from bankruptcy, these programs are more important than ever. Sick people shouldn’t be working and exposing fellow workers.
From the beginning of his administration, Trump and his minions have done everything possible to reduce or eliminate safety net programs put in place by previous administrations including health insurance subsidies and food stamps.
To add insult to injury, one of Trump’s proposed solutions is a temporary payroll tax cut that could deplete Social Security reserves by $50 billion while doing very little to improve financial security for workers. In fact, it is a case of Republicans cynically using the crisis to further their stated goal of destroying Social Security. There are far more effective means of addressing the crisis as proposed by House Democrats to enhance unemployment coverage for those laid off due to the virus, strengthened food security, two weeks of paid emergency sick leave, free testing for all and better protection for healthcare workers. These are responsible solutions that would benefit everyone.
We all need to remember and live by the words of former Texas Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, “A nation is formed by the willingness of each of us to share in the responsibility for upholding the common good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.