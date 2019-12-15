The Afghanistan war is a bust, and it was a bust long before Monday’s damning report by The Washington Post on a government project’s findings that three White House administrations misled the public about failures during the war.
The documents quote officials close to the 18-year war effort describing a campaign by the U.S. government to distort the grim reality of the war, the Associated Press reported.
“We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing,” Douglas Lute, a three-star Army general who served as the White House’s Afghan war czar during the Bush and Obama administrations, told government interviewers in 2015.
“Every data point was altered to present the best picture possible,” Bob Crowley, an Army colonel who served as a counterinsurgency adviser to U.S. military commanders in 2013 and 2014, told government interviewers, according to the Post. “Surveys, for instance, were totally unreliable but reinforced that everything we were doing was right and we became a self-licking ice cream cone.”
The Pentagon in a statement Monday said there has been “no intent” by the department to mislead Congress or the public, according to the AP.
If what officials told the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction is true, lies were fed to the American public as support for the war waned. Undoubtedly, Americans have grown tired of a two-decade, $1 trillion war that’s claimed the lives of 2,400 Americans and wounded more than 20,000 others.
Americans sent their loved ones to lose life and limb, believing three administrations that told them we were making progress in Afghanistan. According to the more than 400 interviews by SIGAR, we were not.
James Dobbins, a former senior U.S. diplomat who served as a special envoy to Afghanistan under Bush and Obama said we failed in Afghanistan. By choosing to present an altered reality to the public, our government failed us.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.