During my first few months here at The Paris News, I covered North Lamar ISD board meetings. They were talking about Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate schools, what to do about them, could they fix them, should they just demolish it all and go for a bond to build new schools?
I remember the meetings pretty clearly. The engineers were emphatic that, however much patching up the district wanted or chose to do, eventually the foundation would fail. The curious soil that covers most of Lamar County isn’t easily stabilized. Most foundations have to include deep feet to offset the heavy expansion and contraction of the black clay that can crack the hardest concrete.
Apparently when both schools were built, the engineers did not create a deep enough foot, that is a pillar to hold up the foundation. The end of the foot was still in the middle of the clay, which held a lot of moisture and eroded on a faster time scale than they predicted. Much faster.
Then, the city came and inspected the schools, finding a whole mess of code violations — this was well before I got here. Some would have a serious impact on the health and safety of students and staff if left unattended, and some were things that could wait. The district did its best with the serious violations and were just able to open in time for a new school year.
But, it didn’t last. The issues came around again, and this time they hired the engineering firm from the Dallas metroplex.
The firm gave four options, the first of which was to do absolutely nothing, and the fourth was to pretty much rebuild both schools from the foundation up. The district chose to do some repairs, but put off the bigger options, kicking that can down the line one more time.
If this had been taken care of or had been properly maintained from the beginning, North Lamar would not have been in this mess. However, that didn’t happen.
It’s no use pointing fingers at past administrations or taxpayer-led campaigns that brought down previous bond issues. Now is the time to pay the piper his due.
Although the school district is no longer my beat, I will say North Lamar deserves better than what it’s gotten in the past. I know everyone from trustees to administrators and on down to the last guy on the maintenance staff have done their level best with what funding they’ve got, but the time is past for Band-Aids.
Every year taxpayers put this off, the expense just grows exponentially. It’s borrowing from the future to limp along another day. At some point the district — and the taxpayers — are going to have to bite the bullet, and I think that’s the last aphorism I’ll use in this column.
North Lamar is a good school. Good teachers and good students, but it needs some help.
This bond needs to be on the ballot, and it needs to pass. The students, teachers, staff and administrators at North Lamar ISD deserve more.
