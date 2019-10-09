As you all may have noticed, there were a few more motorcycles than your used to. I want to say thank you to all the businesses that supported Adam Sandival’s dream and vision. You all were great.
The police officers I think had as much fun as we did, and would talk to us like we were friends since school, to the eating establishments to the hotel staff all going out of their way to help us make our stay comfy. And all the citizens of Paris that treated us like we were from Paris. I thank you all. So in a way, you all should get a participant certificate for the world record as well. Thank you for putting up with us and being gracious and kind. I bet I come not to set a record but to visit Paris, Texas, because they have a neat tower with a big red hat. But, they also have some awesome big-hearted Texans.
Thank you all. Because of you we were able to “bring it home.”
David Rodela
McGeehee, Arkansas
