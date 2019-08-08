The Second Amendment stated positively: “Our nation must and shall have a well regulated militia to secure our nation from any who would destroy it.” In light of the continuing horror of military guns in the hands of civilians, and with full knowledge of the misinterpretation of the Second Amendment, which is tantamount to making “the right to carry” like a sacred “holy grail,” this article is offered once again.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
That’s the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. What is the subject of that monumental statement? OK, English students, what’s the subject of that assertion? How is it modified? How is it finally modified for clarity?
Where did the members of our Supreme Court, over the years, go to school? Did none of them have to diagram sentences? One of the greatest “sins” against human dignity, justice and basic moral sense has resulted in deaths of untold of our fellow citizens because of this grave error.
It is far beyond semantics that we the people of this wonderful republic have been entangled in a modifier — a modifier that has once again claimed one of the highest tolls of life and injury in our history.
Really, does anyone actually believe that every person who has a permit to carry a lethal weapon is a member of a well regulated militia?
Why the importance of the well regulated militia being primary in the Second Amendment? It’s because in the first years of our nation, we had no fully structured armed forces with reliable standards as we have today. Therefore, a civilian adult population had to have access to guns of the day to fill the militia ranks when called upon to defend our new nation.
Sure enough, the British hadn’t given up. In 1812, they came back to reclaim the colonists who had the audacity to break away. Many nations in Europe denied their citizens the right to bear arms. That’s why the founding fathers included that assurance in the Second Amendment, i.e., there’s no militia without citizens, armed and ready to fill its ranks when needed.
That’s what got us to where we are today. Unfortunately, while we do have a standing and well-equipped armed force, there are private enterprise businesses that profit by confusing many with the mistaken notion that the Second Amendment is all about private ownership of guns, headed, of course, by the National Rifle Association, backed by its fortune to influence our congressional representatives to whom the same question can be asked as to the Supreme Court, where did you go to school?
