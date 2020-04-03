A lot has happened in a week.
My daughter, Renee-Madewell Jones, is now on the front lines of a fast-growing coronavirus pandemic in the Chicago suburbs.
In my column last week, I shared about the protective gear she wears as she does her work. At that time, the doctors she works with were still doing some elective surgeries.
Since there are no elective surgeries taking place now, Renee is taking calls, meaning she stays on site for anywhere from 12 to 24 hours at a time to answer calls when needed.
Renee works for an anesthetist group that serves a dozen or more hospitals in the Chicago suburbs. Wednesday night she was in Gary, Indiana, a poverty stricken, high crime area. There’s nothing like getting a story from the front lines, even through the source is your daughter.
She posted the following after an 18-hour shift.
“Last night (Wednesday) I was on call at 7 p.m. at my hospital, and I’m praying no one calls me for anything.
“Then the phone rings at 10:30 p.m. and scares the life out of me. It’s OB wanting an IV. Whew, OK. I can do that.
“12:30 p.m. ICU COVID-unit intubation. I have all the equipment. I put on the bunny suit, the ortho boots, n95 mask and walk into the unit. I have the glide scope at the bedside on and ready. Bed pulled away from the wall; head board off; suction ready and plexiglass over the patient. I put on the ortho hood; tuck it into my bunny suit; place sterile surgery gown over securing the neck; two pairs of gloves and I’m ready. Hot as hell; anxiety through the roof and intubating. Got it in 3 minutes. Outta there, and I can breathe.
“Then I take all the stuff off except for my n 95. I thank all the nurses that assisted me and run back to my call room and cry like a baby because this is scary as hell, But, I’m here.”
As one of the roughly 150 comments on the post, another Paris High School alumnae, Robin Roden Daugherty, relates her experience as a licensed funeral director at Caudle-Rutledge-Daughterty Funeral Home in Lindale, outside Tyler.
“I so understand, being a licensed funeral director and making death calls to a home where multiple family members gather, and you learn they’ve been ill with multiple symptoms but not confirmed COVID-19. It just keeps the anxiety of this thing high; not to mention in situations where you know it’s positive. Living it every day right now.”
How about those comments for bringing home what it is really like serving in health-related fields during this perilous time? Although Paris has been fortunate so far to not yet have the number of cases to overpower our health care facility, that time could be coming.The best thing any of us can do is pray for our country, and stay at home as much as possible.
Hopefully not much happens on the Covid-19 front in Paris next week, and local news will bring more upbeat fodder for column material.
Until then, stay tuned and stay safe.
