Shoppers have never had so much information available to them about the products they want and need as they have today thanks to the internet. But the rise of e-commerce had an unfortunate side effect — foot traffic to brick-and-mortar retailers fell off, and that has led to today’s retail apocalypse.
Payless ShoeSource shuttered 2,100 stores — it’s gone. Fred’s filed for bankruptcy, closed its remaining 557 locations and is gone. Family Dollar is closing 390 stores this year. Walgreens is closing 200. GameStop is closing 200. JCPenney will have 27 fewer locations, and the list goes on. Announced store closures this year already total more than 8,500, well exceeding the 5,854 closures in 2018.
Businesses come and go, that’s nothing new. But it’s still disheartening to think of the tens of thousands of jobs that have been lost, and that’s just this year. Fortunately, we’re in the midst of the longest economic expansion and jobs remain plentiful as indicated by the nation’s low unemployment rate.
Although brick-and-mortar retailers are fighting for their lives, they shouldn’t be ruled out so quickly. A GetApp Lab poll in 2018 showed 73% of shoppers want to be able to shop online and in-store, an experience large retailers like Walmart and Target are working to cultivate. A Paris News poll showed a similar result this morning, 64%. Some like to showroom, the practice of visiting a store, examining products and then finding it online at a lower price. Others like to research online, purchase offline.
Local retailers are paying attention — in May, The Collegiate Shoppe owner Bailey Gant told The Paris News there’s been a greater emphasis on interacting with customers via social media. Itsy Bitsy Spider owner Robin Weemes also said her store’s e-commerce offerings were key to its success.
Now that it’s October, we’re entering the holiday shopping season — the time of year when retailers either sink or swim. Business owners are happy to serve customers regardless of their preferred avenue of shopping, but there’s one area in which brick-and-mortar will always have the upper hand — customer service. And no one does that better than your local retailers.
Regardless of online or in-store shopping preference, make local shopping a priority and help our local business owners survive this retail apocalypse.
