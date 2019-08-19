Gary O’Connor and minions have made assumptions about items I have or have not read or listened to and news sources I utilize. When one assumes something without knowledge of fact, we all know what that can make.
O’Connor appears to take the same position as former Vice President Joe Biden in his statement of accepting truth over fact. In many cases, this leads to the truth not being supported by facts. This seems to be a common occurrence in today’s rhetoric coming from the acknowledged Democrat Socialist left.
Fact, Mueller is on record that not indicting President Donald Trump was not influenced by the Department of Justice policy of charging a sitting president.
Fact, Mueller’s 190-plus page report stating he could not exonerate the president of any crime has been acknowledged by a vast number of legal experts as legal malpractice and overstepping of his authority.
Fact, 90% of the reporting on Trump by ABC, NBS, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and PBS, is negative.
Fact, the only time Democrats are concerned with following the Constitution is when it benefits their platform. The rest of the time they are moving to diminish its authority.
I am surprised I was not called a racist in referring to the current crop of Democrats as socialist left wing individuals. This is the reactive response from the left on anything they don’t like or can’t defend.
I continue to find that attempting to converse with the Democrat Socialist left is often frustrating; it’s always amusing.
Bill Collins
Lamar County
