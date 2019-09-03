It saddens me to write another column about another shooting in my new state of Texas. It seems these shootings have come hard and fast, back to back, in the months since I’ve moved here. Even though sentiments like the ones I’m about to express are often scoffed at in these days of outrage and action, my thoughts and prayers truly do go out to the families and friends of the seven dead and 22 wounded in Midland and Odessa.
Now, on to the action. Lawmakers are quietly hosting bipartisan discussions on gun safety, according to The New York Times. Congress returns Sept. 9, and White House officials have talked with senators who support expanding background checks and so-called red flag laws. These laws make it easier for law enforcement to take guns from people deemed dangerous by a judge, who can issue an “extreme risk protection order.” The House Judiciary Committee is planning to meet next week to take up several gun-related measures, including a red flag bill and a ban on high-capacity magazines. And a panel will deliberate an assault weapons ban this month.
“An administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said on Sunday that the talks had ‘made a lot of progress in good faith.’ The White House was also exploring other ideas, the official said, including the death penalty for mass shooters and so-called lie-and-try laws to encourage the prosecution of those who lie on background check forms,” wrote reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg.
While previous legislation in the House — under Democratic control — included two bills in February that would require background checks for all gun buyers and extend waiting limits for gun buyers flagged by the instant check system, those bills are not likely to pass the Senate. Senators object to making “virtually all” gun sales and transfers subject to background checks, including those between family members, according to the Times.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said gun control would be “front and center” in the Senate debate when lawmakers return. He also told senior committee chairmen to engage in “bipartisan discussions” about how to address gun violence “without infringing on Americans’ constitutional rights,” according to the Times. Even President Donald Trump recently backed the “really common-sense, sensible, important background checks” for potential gun buyers.
Who knows where the legislation will end up. The beauty of democracy allows for plenty of cross- and inter-party deliberation (all hail the checks and balances system, am I right?) But on another note: If there are two things I’ve learned since moving here to northeast Texas, it’s that, one, Texans are proud to be Texans, and two, they are tough as nails. That doesn’t mean they aren’t affected by tragedy, but in their long and rugged history as a state, they consistently prove that tragedy will not triumph. And that is something I have a lot of respect for.
