I would like to take this opportunity to respond to Wendy Hamaker and the declaration that the Second Amendment is not under attack (Oct. 15). The Second Amendment is under attack and has been for decades.
The first reference is to a supposed “they’re coming for your guns” not being a true statement. I beg to differ. Robert F. O’Rourke quite clearly said he was going to take away your ARs and your AKs. If that’s not coming for your guns, I have no idea what is. Ms. Hamaker supports the idea of a “buy back,” and I presume she doesn’t consider that to be a taking of your guns. The problem is our government never owned the firearms, so the statement of “buy back” is an untruth.
Consider too that in a commercial transaction buyer and seller agree to a price for the transaction to take place. In all of the proposals for “buy backs,” it seems the price would be set by the purchaser. That’s confiscation with a desultory token payment. By the way, that payment would be from tax dollars. Your money handed back to you to take something away from you.
The statement that the NRA in the beginning supported gun control is somewhat correct. The reason the NRA supported some gun control measures as found in the 1968 act was not what you might think. Many gun manufacturers were competing against surplus and low cost firearms from foreign countries. Seeing the opportunity to look good on two counts, the NRA backed some provisions of the act. The power of government was used to protect domestic manufacturers by restricting the importation of certain firearms that did not meet a mythical sporting arms use. So the NRA backed part and opposed part of the act. A nightmare of record keeping by dealers of all ammunition sales was part of that law. In 1986, even the BATF stated it was a useless, time-consuming burden on the industry and that no case had ever been made for violating that portion. Remarkably, that provision was eventually erased.
Yes, the NRA holds tax exempt status, just as do many other organizations. All pour money into lobbying efforts, legally, to protect their members interests. Without those efforts, only your opponent is heard and your voice will not be heard. That’s the way it works for all in this country, even for those you disagree with.
Now that I have kicked both sides, let me point out something good. The NRA still does firearms training at all levels of experience and safety training for all levels. Look up the Eddie Eagle Gunsafe Program, the Refuse To Be a Victim program and, of course, the NRA Instructor/Coach Training program.
The anti-gun folks use many different talking points and phrases, but it all comes down to just one thing for them even if just incrementally: Take ‘em away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.