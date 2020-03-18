Potatoes. Fer cryin’ out loud, all I wanted was a simple 5-pound sack of spuds. I had no intention of hoarding them. It looks like we’ll be staying home a bit more than normal, and I just wanted some hash browns for breakfast this weekend and a couple of decent bakers for a dinner or two. I’ll confess I was hunting a few cans of diced tomatoes, too. For the uninitiated, a couple of eggs smothered in fresh made salsa with bacon and hash browns on the side is one of those simple pleasures in life that make getting out of bed a little early worth the effort.
I understand stocking up. I grew up on a ranch in the Rockies, and getting to town was a once every two weeks affair. It took an hour plus a little to get to town, and the same coming home — provided the roads were passable. So we tended to buy in bulk and kept cool/cold storage in the basement. You learn to buy your canned goods by the flat, your noodles and rice and beans by the case, and assorted condiments, sauces and relishes by the case as well. We also kept two or more freezers full. The freezers, however, we filled locally. Between hunting season and a butchering calf harvested annually there wasn’t much need for meat, save things like specialty sausages and bacon. Putting up (canning) vegetables and fruit and jams and jellies was a normal thing. Any excess coming out of the garden, or on a particularly good sale in town, ended up either in the root cellar, canned or in the freezer. That’s just the way we did things, by necessity mostly.
Now it’s a handful of decades later, and not only have I been sadly spoiled by the weather here in Texas, but I’ve also gotten very lax and more than a little spoiled about keeping a reasonable supply of foodstuffs on hand. So I have some compassion for my fellow shoppers who have suddenly discovered they have become equally spoiled by immediate supply, and lax about maintaining a reasonable larder.
That being said, there’s only so much of the current run on the grocery stores that can be written off to reasonable and sane up-stocking efforts. When I went into Aldi this afternoon, the barren shelves fairly screamed of the simple fact that a lot of folks are just plain spooked. Most of them unnecessarily so. And the so-called mainstream media has a helluvalot to do with that.
Clearly several of those outlets have become so overtaken by their blind hatred and political agendas that they’ve come to believe it is somehow perfectly fine to scream “FIRE” in a crowded theater. The usual suspects are also the ones who make themselves a right proper pain in the hind pockets at each and every daily coronavirus task force briefing by the White House. I haven’t watched one of those yet, and perhaps that is for the best. I listen. Most responsible radio stations carry them live, and it doesn’t take much discernment to hear the groans and eyerolls when those nitwits in the back of the room start shouting specious and tendentious sophistry into a crowd heartily tired of the antics. And if you’re anything like me, I suspect you’ve about had your fill of it, too. But just shaking your head and wishing them away won’t help. Self control will never come to those who do not want it.
But at some point, something needs done. In reality, there is a method of making your opinion known. It comes, however, with the caveat that there are limitations there, too — just as there should be.
From the FCC website: “The FCC’s authority to respond to these complaints is narrow in scope, and the agency is prohibited by law from engaging in censorship or infringing on First Amendment rights of the press. Moreover, the FCC cannot interfere with a broadcaster’s selection and presentation of news or commentary.”
Also from the same: “What responsibilities do broadcasters have? Broadcasters may not intentionally distort the news. The FCC states that ‘rigging or slanting the news is a most heinous act against the public interest.’”
However, it doesn’t hurt to try. If you’re of a mind to, you can go to the FCC website and follow the links and file a complaint.
All that aside for a moment, I offer another piece of simple pragmatic advice. Some exposure vectors are a bit more obvious than others. With all this “staying at home,” folks are going to be renting videos, etc. Renting naturally means you have no idea with whom nor where the case and disk were yesterday.
When you get home with your rental DVD, use a spray bottle of alcohol (90%-plus) and paper towels to wipe down the case, then open the case and very carefully wash the disc inside with a soft cotton cloth under hot water with a solution of water and liquid dish soap. Make sure you wash your own hands thoroughly at the same time.
Carefully and gently dry the disk (and your hands) with a clean, soft cotton cloth using radial strokes (from the center toward the outside). Never wipe any CD/ DVD with a circular motion. When you finish watching the disc, repeat before returning it to the store or kiosk.
From the isolation bunker here at The Paper Radio, y’all take care out there! Watch out for each other. When it’s all said and sifted, we are all — each and every one of us — our brother’s keeper.
