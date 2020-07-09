It had to happen. It always does. The nature of the radical beast always contains the seeds of its own destruction.
Clear as mud, huh? OK, let me explain. In short, a bunch of activist folks with spiders crawling around inside their skulls, have taken bold strides right across the line separating zealous and bedeviled from fanatically bat-scat crazy. Along the way they lost a big percentage of a potentially sympathetic audience — right about the same time a lot of us lost our patience with the bad behavior.
Personally, I’ve had my fill of being accused of the original sin of being male, white skinned, not young and therefore incapable of truly understanding modern levels of prejudice and racism. Get real, people. I was born in the ’50s. I’ve also had my fill of being accused of inherent sexism and being so deeply steeped in assorted privilege that I am always wrong — and therefore my opinions may be pre-dismissed and held in contempt.
Yeah. About that. Those sort of verbal devices were old tricks when rocks were still soft, and were never designed nor intended to generate or continue any sort of reasonable conversation — right along with the despicable practice of apologizing for anyone save yourself or anything for which you were not the cause. I learned from my mother a long time ago never apologize for anyone else. If you find yourself wanting to do so, you damn well need to check your own motives.
Even within a formal command structure — and here especially so — you never apologize for a previous command’s or subordinate’s errors. If it happened on your watch, and you are directly responsible, it’s yours. Own it. If it is solely the fault of command or a subordinate, the correct response is, “Understood. I’ll take care of it.”
But the third time someone blasts you with either one or tries to belittle you with it, they are telling you a helluvalot more about their own intent and mindset than any existing interest in a constructive process intended to solve the problem. In short, if someone tries to convince you to apologize for someone else or for something you didn’t do, don’t trust them. Period. They either don’t know any better, or they do and they’re hoping you don’t. In either case it isn’t going to serve anyone by going along to get along.
These tactics are tools of manipulation and deceit — specifically designed to avoid constructive interaction. They are a set of logical fallacies intended to force the “opponent” — you — to start from an erroneous and pre-weakened position. Anyone who persists in using those artifices is coming from a position of questionable intent. They may or may not be fully aware of that. For far too long our education system and social interactions have focused on teaching people what to think, not how to think — and there’s a big difference between the two.
And that brings me to monuments and things carved in stone. If you then ask yourself, “what is to be gained by the destruction of statues and concurrent rewriting of history, and who stands to gain by it,” the answers you get will make the whole sorry mess a lot easier to understand.
Another lesson I learned early — although not boiled down to these words — is the following concept. As you deal with people, you must never compromise with the proud idiot. The deal will always represent an unwanted and unattainable goal for them, and an inevitable backslide and regret for you.
Nothing good is to be obtained from eschewing the pursuit of clear, unemotional thinking and attempting to rewrite history just because it makes you uncomfortable. Bluntly, it’s supposed to make you uncomfortable. The whole idea is to learn from our mistakes.
and an answer which may well include the words, “well ... bless your lil’ ol’ heart, ” and some other stuff you’re probably not going to like.
From the old fashioned, plain speaking desk here at The Paper Radio, if you really want to talk working solutions, you might want to start by figuring out exactly what it is you actually want and why.
