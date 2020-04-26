It took a pandemic, but the public is becoming aware of just how much information their governments are legally bound or allowed to withhold.
Since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in Lamar County, The Paris News has fielded dozens of phone calls demanding the release of case information, including where the patient worked, where they traveled in the county and where they might have shopped.
And after three cases were reported in an unnamed Paris nursing home, those calls started up again. People have demanded to know the name of the facility, with some believing there’s a Lamar County consipiracy to withhold information. That’s because they see health districts and officials in other counties releasing similar information.
So, what’s going on? Well, it’s not a conspiracy. The Paris-Lamar County Health District is releasing only the information it may release under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which has been U.S. law since former President Bill Clinton signed it in 1996. Until now, however, it’s mainly been a thorn in the side of people who dislike signing umpteen pages of paperwork when visiting a doctor.
Information protected by HIPAA includes names; all geographical identifiers smaller than a state, except for the initial three digits of a zip code; dates related to the patient; phone and fax numbers; email addresses; Social Security numbers; medical record numbers; and any unique identifying number, characteristic or code.
When other counties release information like where a patient worked or the name of a facility where the virus was found, they do so with the permission of the patient or facility.
For instance, when Fannin County Health Authority Dr. James Froelich III on March 25 announced that a county employee had tested negative, he did so only because “that employee was kind enough to give me permission to report their negative test...”
Paris and Lamar County officials have been as transparent as the law allows them to be during this pandemic. Any more information can only come if the patients agree to its release. And the newspaper and other county news sources are no more privvy to that information than you are.
Klark Byrd
