"We are stuck with technology when what we really want is just stuff that works.”
In his posthumously published collection of essays, short stories and, quite frankly, sometimes just random thoughts, “The Salmon of Doubt,” writer Douglas Adams says this, and it’s one of my favorite sayings. Another gem of his is “I love deadlines. I love the whooshing noise they make as they go by,” which no doubt will make my editor roll his eyes as he reads this.
In that essay, Adams details things that work that we don’t notice until they don’t anymore, such as doorknobs, and things that don’t really work but that we notice all the time, mainly modern technology. Of course, this is from an essay written in 1996, so modern is a relative term, but the sentiment is still beautifully relevant to today’s world.
He talks about the trouble he had with little dongly things, you know the connector cords for computers, from power source cables to keyboard and internet connection cables. Of course, it makes me think of all the different phone chargers I’ve had over the years and how they have slowly congregated into a plastic bag in the bottom drawer of the desk in my kitchen.
In another section of the book, he talks about some dogs he met in New Mexico.
“This revealed a profoundly philosophical bent in these dogs that were not mine, because they had worked out that I had to be there in order for them to be able to ignore me properly. You can’t ignore someone who isn’t there, because that’s not what ‘ignore’ means.”
This reminds me of the time one of my siblings just followed me from room to room in our house but supremely ignored me. I was 10 and he was 8, and it was annoying as all get out. My only defense was to ignore him back, which then turned into him actually not ignoring me.
That whole book has lots and lots of blue highlighter throughout it. Adams’ sense of humor, which is basically a joke every six sentences, has appealed to me since high school, when I first discovered “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” with an absurd green alien carrying a suitcase on the cover. In “Salmon,” Douglas Adams also highlights that “if fiction is your line, then the only real answer is to drink way too much coffee and buy yourself a desk that doesn’t collapse when you beat your head against it.”
That’s honestly good advice for anyone in the writing business, especially journalists.
