Some of the most accurate depictions of history come not from the accounts of nobles and world leaders, but from diaries of everyday citizens who lived through those times. From the diary of Anne Frank to the handwritten notes by Christopher Columbus in Marco Polo’s diary, it’s a well known fact that journals are the best history books. However, most of those figures didn’t know how important the time period they were living in would be.
In the modern era, it’s much harder to determine whether something is of historical value because it seems like everything has meaning to someone. The history of certain memes on the internet could be important to millennials while detailed weather accounts could be important to meteorologists. But, even with all of this uncertainty, there is one thing the entire country can agree on: We are living in a history changing moment.
The biggest stimulus package ever approved by Congress was distributed last week. A pandemic that shut down the world is lasting for almost half a year. Major sporting events are canceled for the first time in years. Newspapers are losing advertisements because of the economy. More and more events keep reshaping our world and country, and it’s important to document how this is affecting everyday citizens.
It’s hard to believe, but this era will be talked about in history classes within the next 30 years. For proof of that, look in any history book that documents why the O.J. Simpson case was so important. It started as a simple low-speed car chase and ended as one of the most talked about criminal court cases in American history. People remember where they were and what they were doing while watching O.J.’s white Bronco on the television screen. The trial exposed problems in the justice system and became a media frenzy. The repercussions are still felt today from the success of the Kardashians — children of one of O.J’s lawyers — to the laws surrounding media in the courtroom. All of this stemmed from one moment in history.
The same is happening now. The coronavirus has halted the way Americans live and has forced everyone to reconsider why certain establishments and procedures are allowed. The 27 million citizens who are unemployed shows how the government is able to treat those in need. In Texas, that treatment has been relatively positive with active communication between the Texas Workforce Commission and Texans. The only real issue is the huge amount of people applying. No government body was prepared for the magnitude of the situation, and it shows. Will this change the way unemployment is dealt with in the future? Who knows. The only thing people do know is that this is a turning point for the country and it needs to be documented so that future generations can learn and improve their communities.
Narratives about how high school graduations are changing and employees figuring out how to from home will become primary sources when the history books mention this time period. Keeping track of the events going on and the thoughts swirling around one’s head would not only benefit in deciphering an inner monologue, but it’ll also be an amazing reference to look back on the time the world lost its breath.
