I took part in an amazing experience April 24. During this trying time in our lives, everyone is trying to be safe and comply with the rules set up by health officials. A parade was planned for Stillhouse Rehab and Brentwood Nursing facilities residents.
I don’t know whose idea this was, but it was a great one.
I came away with a warm, happy feeling inside. We drove by both homes with residents lined up outside. We waved and called out to those residents and staff members as we drove by.
Just guessing, I would say there were at least 200 vehicles in the parade. Everyone seemed to have a great time, both residents and people in the parade. I knew only a few of the residents I saw, but waved and called out to all I saw. Cars were decorated with balloons, streamers, posters and stuff animals, and the decorations were very creative. All ages took part in the parade, from the very young up to who knows how old.
Hats off to the organizers of this event. Super great experience!
I can’t help but believe this was good for the residents of both homes as well as everyone who took part in the parade. We need more feel-good activities such as this for everybody. Good ideas such as this is good for the whole community.
Kay Kennedy
Pattonville
