With a new year of Texas and national politics in full swing, experts are predicting the two will be inexorably linked. Here’s a look at what will be uniting — and dividing — lawmakers in the coming months:
Elections: Texas candidate lists were finalized Dec. 16, presenting plenty of options for voters. Like the Republicans before them, Democrats running will come into the primary without a clear nominee already chosen. Those candidates will have to make a lot of noise and spend a lot of money to reach voters, especially considering who they’re up against (Sen. John Cornyn, we’re looking at you). Republicans can already count on some seats staying red, but at least three could go either way.
Impeachment: Love it or hate it, it’s coming and it’s coming with a vengeance. President Donald Trump’s trial is headed to the Senate, where my prediction is it will die in a blaze of glory. But Democrats will get the attention they want and Republicans will get to exercise their majority power. And national media will have a field day; I’m already looking forward to Maddow and Hannity’s hot takes, respectively.
Border security: Since the GOP got what it came for — funding for a border wall — the focus will certainly continue to be on the border, strengthening walls and resourcing. ICE and Homeland Security forces have been redirected to the border in an effort to curb migration, which showed an almost unprecedented bump this year; but the flow has slowed as the year winds down. Now, focus turns to getting the wall built along the states that border Mexico, including Texas, which has the most ports of entry in the entire U.S.
Economy: The economy is booming and the stock market looks strong, making it tough to convince Republicans and undecided voters to kick Trump out of office. But everyone loves a strong economy, regardless of who’s in office. There are various things yet to be addressed, from workers’ wages to tariffs and the country’s position in the global economy. But everyone can agree that a strong economy is a big plus for the nation and an encouraging sight headed into the new year.
In an interesting twist of events, national issues will continue to inform local politics more than ever. Most people pay attention to the big races, like the presidency; but on a local level, there are plenty of issues that stand alone, as well as trickle-down effects from federal policy, as we’ve seen consistently throughout the year. From agriculture to immigration, the hot-button topics at one level will be reflected in the other.
While many cry that we are more partisan than ever — we are, don’t get me wrong — I don’t want to overlook the bright spots in the economy, legislation and representation that we witnessed last year. If we can survive the purported, yet-to-come World War III, I’m hopeful our state and country can move forward to address these issues, together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.